Utah Retro GameXpo features classics, oldies and goodies

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

There was always something special about buying that new video game, back in the day.

Maybe it was carefully peeling away the plastic wrap, flipping through the glossy instruction manual in the back of your parents' car on the drive home or how you proudly displayed the cases across a bedroom shelf. Maybe it was blowing into a cartridge when it froze, or gathering around a television the size of a lunch tray to beat a game with your friends long into the night.

Just holding that special video game, after months of longing, was magical. And for many gamers, those memories are just as meaningful as the games themselves.

As more entertainment shifts toward digital-only downloads and physical media becomes increasingly rare — including Sony's recent announcement to go digital only — fans are rediscovering the value of owning something they can actually hold, display and share. It's part of the reason retro gaming has exploded in popularity over the past several years, bringing together longtime collectors, diehard gamers, casual players and an entirely new generation curious about the games and culture that shaped the modern gaming world.

If you long to revisit those memories, the upcoming Utah Retro GameXpo offers a chance to step back in time for a day or two.

Held Aug. 7-8 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, the two-day event celebrates not only classic video games but also the culture that surrounded them. Whether you grew up with the original Nintendo Entertainment System, Sega Genesis, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo 64, you'll likely find something there that instantly transports you back to your childhood and simpler, more innocent times.

More than a convention — it's a visit to your childhood

While video games and the love for them are at the heart of the event, Utah Retro GameXpo has grown into much more than a nostalgic place to shop.

The event features dozens of vendor tables filled with classic video games, consoles, accessories, toys, collectibles and pop culture memorabilia. Many vendors bring hard-to-find titles and other special gaming treasures that have long disappeared from modern retail shelves. For collectors, it's a chance to hunt for elusive additions to their collection. For everyone else, it's the best chance of the year to rediscover games they haven't seen — or thought of — in decades.

Even if you're not looking to buy, browsing the vendor's tables can feel like walking through a living museum of gaming history.

Photo: Utah Retro GameXpo

Play it again, Sam

Of course, nostalgia is even better when you can actually relive it.

The Utah Retro GameXpo includes a large free-play gaming area where attendees can experience arcades found in skating rinks of yore, vintage computers and dozens of classic gaming consoles — including some rare systems not seen in a long time.

The event also features a dedicated Retro Museum showcasing gaming's evolution through the decades.

For those who enjoy a little friendly competition, retro gaming tournaments will be ongoing throughout the weekend, including Tetris, Mario Kart 64, Mortal Kombat II, Super Smash Bros., Halo 2 and even Tecmo Super Bowl.

Whether you're still chasing bragging rights after all these years or want to relive old rivalries, these tournaments are bound to be a great time, conjuring memories of spending hours on end playing at your friend's parents' house.

Photo: Utah Retro GameXpo

Meet the creators — and voices — behind the games

Another highlight of the weekend is the opportunity to meet industry veterans and celebrity guests who helped create many of gaming's most memorable moments.

Panel discussions give attendees a chance to hear stories about game development, the evolution of the industry and some unforgettable behind-the-scenes lore that most fans have never heard before. It's a rare opportunity to connect with the people whose work helped shape childhoods around the world.

Cosplay, auctions and other interactive activities add even more reasons to spend the day, whether you're attending solo, with friends or the whole family.

Gaming that gives back

One of the most meaningful aspects of the Utah Retro GameXpo has nothing to do with high scores, technical knockouts or trophies.

Throughout the weekend, attendees are encouraged to bring canned food donations for local food banks and school pantries. Donations aren't required to participate, but the food drive has become an important part of the convention's mission — and you can earn a chance to win prizes.

Press start on some nostalgic weekend fun

If you've longed for the good old days of staying up late, drinking Code Red Mountain Dew and eating entire pizzas — all while playing your favorite video game in your parents' basement — the Utah Retro GameXpo is going to be an unforgettable weekend.

In a world where more and more entertainment exists only as a download, the Utah Retro GameXpo offers something refreshingly real. It's a place where physical games still matter, shared experiences are cherished and the memories created around the games are just as important as the games themselves.

Whether you're a lifelong collector, a casual gamer or simply someone looking for a fun weekend activity, the Utah Retro GameXpo offers the unique chance to reconnect with a piece of your childhood — and maybe create a few new memories along the way.

For more information, event schedules and tickets, visit https://utahretrogamexpo.com/.