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Crash cuts power, injures 4 people in Salt Lake City

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - July 7, 2026 at 7:36 a.m.

 
Two vehicles collided with one another in Salt Lake City early Tuesday.

Two vehicles collided with one another in Salt Lake City early Tuesday. (Lt. Joe Cyr, Salt Lake City Police Department)

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SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically injured and three others were hurt in a crash early Tuesday.

Lt. Joe Cyr with the Salt Lake City Police Department said two vehicles collided at 5600 West and 700 South at 1:15 a.m. One vehicle turned left at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle, according to Cyr.

"The driver of the vehicle that turned left suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to survive," Cyr said, adding that the driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.

Three people from the second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Cyr said.

The area around the crash temporarily lost power after one of the vehicles hit a power box during the collision, according to Cyr.

That area was closed throughout the night as crews worked to restore power and clean up the crash's remnants.

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