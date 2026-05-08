The one upgrade homeowners forget during a remodel (but regret later)

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

When planning a home remodel, most homeowners focus on what they can see.

New cabinets. Updated flooring. Fresh paint. Maybe even knocking down a wall to open things up.

These are the exciting parts — the changes that make a home feel brand new. But there's one critical upgrade that often gets overlooked during the planning phase, only to become a problem after the project is finished:

The heating and cooling system

It's not surprising. HVAC systems aren't exactly glamorous. You can't showcase them like a quartz countertop or a tile backsplash.

But what many homeowners don't realize is that remodeling a home without considering the HVAC system can lead to comfort issues, higher energy bills, and costly fixes down the road.

According to the team at Gillette Services, a trusted HVAC provider serving homeowners throughout Utah, this is one of the most common post-remodel frustrations they see.

Remodeling changes more than just looks

Anytime you remodel, you're not just changing how a home looks — you're changing how it functions.

"Opening up a floor plan, adding square footage, finishing a basement, or even upgrading insulation, all affect how air moves through the home," says Shaun Gillette, CEO of Gillette Services. "Rooms that used to be separate now share airflow. Spaces that were once unused now need heating and cooling. Sunlight exposure, ceiling heights, and even window placement can shift the way temperatures fluctuate."

Your HVAC system was originally designed for the home as it was. Not for what it's becoming.

That mismatch is where problems start — and it's exactly why Gillette Services recommends evaluating your HVAC system before any major remodeling project begins.

Photo: Gillette Services

The "Why is this room always hot?" problem

One of the most common complaints homeowners have after a remodel is uneven temperatures.

A newly remodeled kitchen feels warmer than the rest of the house. The upstairs bedroom never quite cools down. The finished basement feels stuffy or damp.

These issues aren't random — they're usually the result of an HVAC system that's no longer properly sized or balanced for the home.

Technicians at Gillette Services regularly help homeowners fix these issues after the fact, but they'll tell you the same thing: it's much easier — and more affordable— to address HVAC during the remodel itself.

Unfortunately, by the time these problems show up, the remodel is already complete. Walls are closed. Ceilings are finished. Fixing ductwork or upgrading equipment becomes more invasive — and more expensive.

Why timing matters more than people think

The best time to evaluate a heating and cooling system isn't when it breaks. It's when the home is already being opened up.

During a remodel, contractors already have access to walls, ceilings, and structural elements. This creates a rare opportunity to:

Adjust or redesign ductwork for better airflow.

Ensure proper system sizing for the new layout.

Improve ventilation in key areas like kitchens and bathrooms.

Upgrade to more efficient equipment without additional labor disruption.

In many cases, making HVAC improvements during a remodel is significantly more cost-effective than doing it later as a standalone project.

Gillette Services often works alongside homeowners and contractors during remodels to make sure the system matches the finished space — not the outdated layout it replaced.

Energy efficiency isn't just about appliances

Homeowners often invest in energy-efficient appliances, windows, and insulation during a remodel — but overlook the system responsible for actually heating and cooling the home.

An outdated HVAC system can quietly offset many of those efficiency gains. Modern systems are designed to use less energy while delivering more consistent comfort.

When paired with a remodeled space, they can help maintain even temperatures, reduce utility bills, and improve indoor air quality.

That's why many homeowners choose to consult with Gillette Services early in the planning phase, even if they're not sure they need a full system replacement.

Avoiding the "second project" scenario

One of the biggest frustrations homeowners face is realizing, shortly after a remodel, that something important was missed.

They've just finished a major investment — only to discover they now need a second project to fix airflow issues or replace an aging system that can't keep up.

That means more time, more expense, and more disruption.

Working with a company like Gillette Services before construction begins can help prevent that scenario by identifying potential issues before they turn into expensive problems.

A smarter approach to remodeling

None of this means every remodel requires a full system replacement. In some cases, the existing system may still be adequate with minor adjustments.

The key is awareness.

Having a professional evaluate the system during the planning phase allows homeowners to make informed decisions. By scheduling a pre-remodel HVAC evaluation with Gillette Services you'll get a clear answer on whether your current system can handle the changes — or what upgrades will give you the best comfort and efficiency long-term.

Because the smartest remodels don't just upgrade how a home looks, they upgrade how it feels.