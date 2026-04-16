Women of Downtown Daybreak: Stories of success and leadership in the local business scene

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

Everyone loves a good story. Everyone loves good food. So when those two things combine, it doesn't get much better.

And in Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, they do.

This 200-acre sports and entertainment district officially opened last year with big plans to become a fun, family-friendly hub where people could enjoy baseball, movies, shopping and, of course, the best food.

Among Downtown Daybreak's crowd-pleasing restaurants are some highly recognizable and popular names that are longstanding in the Utah community: Hires Big H and Red Iguana among them.

What you might not know is that this group of businesses have something in common: They're led by women with some pretty incredible stories to tell.

So, next time you find yourself in the area and hop into one of these places for a memorable night out with the family, you'll appreciate even more the people who worked to make that experience possible.

Alexandra Foster: Introducing new generations to Hires Big H and Litzas Pizza

Alexandra Foster grew up around two of Utah's most iconic restaurants — Hires Big H and Litzas Pizza — but her path to ownership wasn't exactly traditional. A lawyer and former vice president at Goldman Sachs, she stepped into the family business when both her father and uncle retired to serve missions.

What started as a practical transition quickly became something more meaningful: carrying forward her grandfather's legacy while helping the restaurants evolve for a new generation.

"One of the things I love most about being a restaurateur is seeing how food brings people together," Foster says. "Our restaurants become the backdrop for so many moments."

She also enjoys the business side of things and admits that unlimited access to a cherry limeade and a Big H isn't a bad perk.

Holly Cloyd: Helping people connect over memorable meals at Nomad Eatery

As a self-proclaimed foodie with a strong pulse on the market and the current trends in eating out, Holly Cloyd knows a few things about tasty meals. With formal culinary training in New York City and years of experience launching and growing food concepts, Holly also knows how to build a successful restaurant.

But for her, it's about more than what you get on the plate.

After starting the popular Cluck Truck and later co-founding Nomad Eatery, she turned her focus on creating spaces where people don't just eat — they gather and connect over memorable meals. And once you visit, you'll want to keep coming back.

Nicole Chang: Elevating the customer experience at Moena Cafe

As president and CEO of Moena Cafe Group, Nicole Chang brings a global perspective to Downtown Daybreak. After opening her first restaurant in Hawaii in 2012, she expanded internationally before bringing her concept to Utah.

With a background in finance, accounting and management, she takes a strategic approach to growth while staying closely connected to her team.

Chang's high standards for the customer experience means making every visit feel like more than just a meal. When you walk through the front door at Moena, you can expect an elevated experience from start to finish.

Maggie Bunnag: Celebrating culture and community at Naraya by Sawadee Thai

Like the other women on this list, Maggie Bunnag believes in the power of connecting and immersing in the culture of a shared meal. For her, food is a form of storytelling.

Originally from Thailand and trained in Thai classical dance, Bunnag brings her artistry into all facets of her work. She honed her culinary skills in San Francisco, introduced authentic Thai flavors to Utahns through catering and cooking classes and eventually opened her first restaurant in 2016.

Naraya by Sawadee Thai is her fourth restaurant, and it brings together everything she believes in: refined cuisine, thoughtful hospitality and a celebration of culture.

Lucy Cardenas: Honoring tradition and heritage while building the Red Iguana legacy

For Lucy Cardenas, the restaurant world was never just a career path — it was home.

As the daughter of Mexican immigrants who built one of Utah's most beloved restaurants, she grew up surrounded by the energy, hard work and heart that define Red Iguana. What could have felt like pressure instead became a passion.

After years of building experience in cities across the country, Cardenas returned to Salt Lake City at a pivotal moment for her family's business. In 2005, she stepped in to lead Red Iguana, guiding it through growth while staying rooted in the traditions that made it special in the first place.

Today, with multiple locations and more than 170 employees, Cardenas continues to honor her family's legacy — keeping the flavors, culture and sense of community that started it all alive and thriving.

Summer Williams: Creating meaningful moments and connection at Rockwell Ice Cream Co.

Chances are, some of your best memories come with a scoop of ice cream.

Maybe it was a post-game celebration, a spontaneous summer stop or a small moment that turned into something you never forgot. There's just something about an ice cream shop that makes everyday life feel a little more special.

That's exactly what Summer Williams, co-founder of Rockwell Ice Cream Co., set out to create.

Since opening in 2015, Rockwell has become more than a place to grab dessert — it's where first dates happen, families celebrate and ordinary days turn into lasting memories.

For Williams, that's the real reward.

"The people are what make all of this worth it," she says.

Create your own stories at Downtown Daybreak.

Now that you know a little more background info about your favorite — or soon-to-be favorite — restaurants in Downtown Daybreak, the next step is to come and make some memories of your own. Come out and enjoy the restaurants before a baseball game or movie and bring the whole family down for a bite to eat, shop, play and take a load off. And maybe keep in the mind the women who made it possible.

Plan your visit at downtowndaybreak.com.