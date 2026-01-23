9 fun Utah Valley spots where you can escape the winter cold

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Snow or not, winter in Utah is rarely mild. Between December and March, the National Weather Service reports that average temperatures in northern Utah typically range from 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. And when Mother Nature isn't blanketing the outdoors in fresh powder, cold weather can limit your options for getting out and having fun.

But don't despair — Utah Valley offers plenty of activities that don't depend on the weather or even a heavy coat. In fact, some destinations require nothing more than a swimsuit.

When winter cold has you tempted to stay inside, these local spots might be just enough to coax you out the door.

Thanksgiving Point

You can't talk about fun indoor spots in Utah Valley without mentioning Thanksgiving Point. Here you'll find a museum for virtually any child of any age. For the dino lovers, there's the Museum of Ancient Life, one of the world's largest displays of mounted dinosaurs and the Jurassic Jungle playground.

Those who prefer something a little more delicate will love the Butterfly Biosphere, where tropical butterflies flutter freely overhead. And for younger kids with energy to burn and the Museum of Natural Curiosity offers plenty of hands-on fun.

To see what's happening during your visit, check out Thanksgiving Point's website and browse the events calendar for seasonal exhibits and activities.

Christa McAuliffe Space Center

Forget skipping the cold — this place lets you leave planet Earth entirely. The Christa McAuliffe Space Center in Pleasant Grove masters the art of combining fun with education. If you ever had a chance to experience one of their space flight simulators, you likely never forgot it.

In true sci-fi fashion, you can join a flight crew aboard a "spaceship" that will take you on a thrilling intergalactic mission that's as cool as it sounds.

But if you prefer something shorter but just as crowd-pleasing, you might enjoy one of their laser light shows. The current lineup includes the music of Daft Punk, 80s Rock, John Williams, Taylor Swift and (coming in February) KPop Demon Hunters. You'll want to snag those tickets while you can.

Provo Beach

When jetsetting to some sandy shores isn't an option, you can always trick your brain into thinking you've gone to a warmer climate by visiting Provo Beach. Okay, no, there's no sand and you won't get to work on your tan — but you can go surfing on the FlowRider, an indoor wave machine.

When you're ready to dry off, you can mix things up with some arcade games, a ropes course, bowling or miniature croquet.

Provo Beach is located in the Shops at the Riverwoods, so it's conveniently close to several delicious restaurants when the post-surfing hunger strikes.

Cowboy Quick Shot

If you're more of an aspiring cowboy or cowgirl, you should definitely take all of your buckaroos to Cowboy Quick Shot. With their CO2-powered airsoft pistols that fire small wax bullets, this western-themed shooting experience promises family-friendly fun for all ages.

Heber Hatchets

You know what they say — if you can't bury the hatchet, you might as well throw it. Axe throwing has surged in popularity in recent years, and it's easy to see why. Heber Hatchets offers a fun, slightly competitive way to blow off steam, whether you're going with friends, family or coworkers. Step into the lane, take aim and let a few well-thrown axes do the stress relief for you.

Club Pickleball

If you've never tried pickleball, Club Pickleball is a great place to start. The fast-growing sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, making it easy to learn and fun to play. With indoor courts available year-round, it's a popular winter option — so booking ahead is recommended.

Just Add Chocolate

It may sound like a good life motto, but it's also a delicious way to beat the winter blues. At Just Add Chocolate, visitors step into the role of chocolatier, learning how to craft sweet treats that look — and taste — like they belong in a specialty shop. And yes, sampling your creations is part of the experience.

Wick Lab

They say your sense of smell is closely tied to memory, and Wick Lab makes that connection hard to forget. This hands-on experience lets you play perfumer for the day, blending up to three fragrances from a lineup of more than 100 before pouring your own custom candle. If you're not into candles, flameless fragrance options are also available, so everyone can leave with something that smells just right.

Museums

When you've got a lot of spare time but not a lot of spare change, a museum is a wonderful way to keep you entertained and out of the cold. The best part is that these ones at BYU are free:

Just a little tip before you go: Don't forget to ask about a parking permit when you get inside. Many of these museums require one.

Want more?

The list above should be more than enough to tide you over until the temperature warms up. But if you want even more options, be sure to check out the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce events calendar for more activities.