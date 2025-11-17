Community invited to participate in Subaru Share the Love Event at Mark Miller Subaru

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

As the holiday season approaches, Mark Miller Subaru is once again joining Subaru of America's nationwide Subaru Share the Love Event, bringing Utah's community spirit to life through local giving.

Every year, the Subaru Share the Love Event reminds people what community truly means — and this season, Mark Miller Subaru is honored to continue that tradition with neighbors across Utah.

How the Share the Love Event works

From Nov. 20 through Jan. 2, Mark Miller Subaru with Subaru of America will donate $500 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased during the 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event to the customer's choice of four national charities or to a local hometown charity. This annual initiative has become one of the most impactful giving campaigns in the automotive industry, channeling millions of dollars toward meaningful causes nationwide.

Mark Miller Subaru's hometown charities

Through the Subaru Love Promise, Mark Miller Subaru is proud to support two remarkable Utah-based organizations this year:

USARA (Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness) – Supporting individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder with connection, resources, and hope.

Girls on the Run Utah – Inspiring confidence, kindness, and strength in girls through evidence-based programming and mentorship.

Subaru's national charity partners

In addition to local causes, Subaru's national charity partners include:

The ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

Make-A-Wish.

Meals on Wheels America.

The National Park Foundation.

Mark Miller Subaru's local impact

Since 2010, Mark Miller Subaru has donated more than $3.7 million to Utah communities through the local Love Promise partnerships, volunteer programs and community events. Each Share the Love season provides another opportunity to do even more — together with amazing customers.

Visit either Mark Miller Subaru locations

Utah residents can visit Mark Miller Subaru Midtown in South Salt Lake or Mark Miller Subaru South Towne in Sandy during the event to learn how their new Subaru purchase or lease can help support local and national causes.

Whether it's protecting animals, helping feed those in need, preserving national parks, granting wishes, supporting recovery, or empowering the next generation — your Subaru purchase or lease this season can help move this community forward.

Part of the Subaru Love Promise

Giving back to our community is at the heart of everything Mark Miller Subaru does. Through the Subaru Love Promise, Mark Miller Subaru Midtown and Mark Miller Subaru South Towne continue to support the people and organizations that make this state such a special place to live.