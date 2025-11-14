News / 

The story behind the sparkle: A Modern Display Christmas decor quiz

By Modern Display | Posted - Nov. 14, 2025

 
Staples of Christmas decorations and stories seem so engrained in the culture, it's hard to decipher where they actually come from. While some decorations or traditions only have theories about their origins, others have beautiful and symbolic stories.

For example, in Germany, people once hung wafers or cookies on their Christmas trees to symbolize the Eucharist, according to Britannica.

Today, most people use glass or plastic ornaments to add personality and color to their Christmas trees.

Do you think you know the backstory of some of the most timeless elements of Christmas? Take the quiz to find out – with your entry qualifying you to win a $200 gift card to Modern Display!

If you're in the market for new Christmas decor, including a new tree, visit Modern Display in person or online. Their extensive inventory of nativities, pre-lit trees, lights, ornaments, and more will brighten your holiday season.

