Mountain View Village: Holiday Cheer around every corner

Santa's arrival party sets holiday spirit at Mountain View Village

Mark your calendars for an enchanting evening of holiday magic! Mountain View Village invites you to celebrate Santa's arrival Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m., presented by Harmons Grocery.

The festivities kick off with a spectacular procession as Santa makes his grand entrance, escorted through Mountain View Village by the Riverton Police Department and Unified Fire. The jolly celebration culminates in Stearman Plaza, near Cinemark, where Santa will light the holiday tree and officially open Santa's Cottage for the season.

Families can capture the magic and get photos with Santa available on a walk-up basis that evening.

But that's just the beginning! The event transforms the entire village into a winter wonderland featuring a DJ spinning festive tunes, interactive games at participating booths, beloved holiday characters roaming the plaza, talented face painters, whimsical balloon twisters, and a chance to win $1,000 in Mountain View Village store gift cards.

This free community celebration promises an unforgettable start to the holiday season for the whole family.

Photo: Mountain View Village

Holiday shopping guide at Mountain View Village

Mountain View Village is a one-stop destination for all your holiday needs this season. Start your shopping journey at Harmons Grocery, where you'll find everything from fresh ingredients for your holiday feast to beautifully arranged gift baskets and seasonal treats.

Don't miss Famous Footwear for the perfect holiday footwear gifts for everyone on your list, from cozy winter boots to festive party shoes.

For a sweet local touch, stop by Amarza Dough & Roots, the newly opened artisan bakery inside the food pavilion near Cinemark, offering fresh-baked breads, pastries, and specialty treats that make perfect host gifts or additions to your holiday table.

When it's time to refuel during your shopping adventure, dive into exceptional dining experiences. Kona Grill provides a sophisticated atmosphere with its modern American cuisine and fresh sushi offerings, perfect for a holiday lunch with friends.

WildFin American Grill serves up fresh seafood and steaks in a warm, inviting setting ideal for family gatherings.

For an upscale Italian experience, North Italia delivers handmade pasta and pizzas alongside an impressive wine selection, making it the perfect spot for a festive dinner after a day of shopping or meet up for holiday brunch.

While you're there stop by Concierge Services located behind lululemon to enjoy free gift wrap starting Dec. 1. Need help this holiday season? Just text 385-233-9155.

Photo: Mountain View Village

Black Friday deals at Mountain View Village

Shop Black Friday with incredible deals across every category. Fashion enthusiasts won't want to miss Athleta's storewide savings, while Old Navy slashes prices on PJs and more for the family.

Home and lifestyle shoppers can score big with Purple Mattress and Lovesac with deals on everything including their popular Sactionals. Beauty lovers should head to Bath & Body Works for their three-wick candle promotion, while Sephora and ULTA Beauty will feature their signature holiday beauty deals and demos.

Don't forget the gift cards! Harmons Grocery, PetSmart, Fika Reflexology, Beauty Lab + Laser and many more have give backs and savings on gift cards this season– perfect for stocking stuffers or treating yourself.

For those seeking active wear and outdoor gear, check out Nike, Lululemon, and Sierra for substantial markdowns. Tech accessories at Zagg, toys at Teton Toys, arts and crafts supplies at Michaels keep the deals coming this season. Follow the link for more https://bit.ly/43qR7DN.

Photo: Mountain View Village

Santa Photos for the family including our furry friends

Mountain Village becomes a magical holiday destination Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 at Stearman Plaza. Reservations are now available through Amusematte Booking. While walk-in visitors are welcome as time permits, reservations receive priority.

Santa's schedule varies throughout the season, with extended hours during peak weeks and special hours on Christmas Eve from noon to 4 p.m.

For families wanting to include their furry friends in the holiday magic, Pet photos with Santa are available on Mondays in December from 1-7 p.m. inside Santa's house at Stearman Plaza near Cinemark. Reservations are recommended to see Santa, follow this link for more info https://bit.ly/47FR74Y.

The holiday cheer continues with Mrs. Clause' holiday themed Trivia Nights in the Food Pavilion near Cinemark.These are free to attend Dec. 10th and Dec. 17 from 5-7 p.m. each date. Join in the friendly competition with great prizes to win!

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift, enjoying a memorable meal, or creating new holiday traditions with Santa photos, Mountain View Village offers everything you need to make this holiday season truly special. Visit mountainviewvillage.com for complete details on all events, store hours, and holiday happenings.

