Dine out on turkey day: Your ultimate guide to restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Utah County

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

For Curtis Blair, president and CEO of Utah Valley Chamber, going to a restaurant on Thanksgiving day is one of his favorite pastimes.

"To avoid cooking and cleaning, our family would pack up the car – kids, snacks, and all – and head to Las Vegas for Thanksgiving dinner. The first year, we stumbled upon a fantastic BBQ joint, and it quickly became tradition. We'd feast there, then walk off the meal hunting Black Friday deals at the outlet malls."

Blair continues, "Now that we have grandkids, we've traded the Vegas trip for home, but we still have barbeque on Thanksgiving day!"

Surprisingly, fewer people take advantage of it than you might expect. According to a 2024 Pew Research Center survey, just 3% of Americans planned to eat out for Thanksgiving last year — though they're likely the ones smiling when it's time for cleanup.

If the idea of skipping the cooking and cleaning sounds like your kind of holiday, you're in luck. Many Utah County restaurants are keeping their doors open this Thanksgiving, offering everything from traditional turkey dinners to creative spins on the classics.

Here are some of the many places in Utah County where you can enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving feast without ever lifting a spatula.

Photo: Olga - stock.adobe.com

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

If you're craving something less traditional but still filling, Tucanos in Orem offers an all-you-can-eat Brazilian-style feast with endless skewers of meats, fresh salads, grilled pineapple and sides. Expect festive energy, bright flavors and zero cleanup.

Sundance Resort

For an elevated holiday surrounded by mountain views, Sundance Resort's Thanksgiving brunch is hard to beat. The Foundry Grill typically offers roasted turkey, prime rib, seasonal vegetables and artisan desserts in a cozy, fireside setting. Reservations are required, so be sure to call ahead if this one's on your wish list.

Magleby's

A Utah County staple for decades, Magleby's serves up hearty comfort food that feels like home — except you don't have to worry about doing the dishes. Their Thanksgiving offerings often include carved turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and their famous rolls. It's a warm, family-friendly choice that feels like dining in your own kitchen — just with better service.

Communal

For a farm-to-table twist, Communal in downtown Provo emphasizes local ingredients and seasonal flavors. Their Thanksgiving menu varies by year but often includes turkey, root vegetables, artisan breads and rich, house-made desserts.

The Slate Restaurant

The Slate offers a refined Thanksgiving experience for guests who appreciate fine dining and locally-sourced ingredients. Think roasted turkey breast, savory sides and decadent desserts — all served in a relaxed, modern atmosphere.

La Jolla Groves

With its orchard-inspired décor and cozy elegance, La Jolla Groves in The Shops at Riverwoods delivers a memorable meal every holiday. Enjoy roasted turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and fresh-baked rolls — or try any of the other non-traditional Thanksgiving feasts on the menu. You won't be disappointed.

Cracker Barrel

Known for its homestyle cooking and cozy country atmosphere, Cracker Barrel will again serve a full Thanksgiving plate with turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie. You can dine in or order a heat-and-serve meal to take home.

Chuck-A-Rama

A longtime Utah favorite, Chuck-A-Rama's Thanksgiving buffet features roasted turkey, glazed ham, potatoes, rolls and plenty of pies. The casual environment makes it ideal for large parties and families of all ages. But if you'd rather dine at home, you can opt for their Thanksgiving to Go package, which feeds a family of four and includes all the traditional fixings. You can preorder yours today!

Black Bear Diner

With its cabin-themed décor and generous portions, Black Bear Diner offers a hearty Thanksgiving meal packed with comfort favorites. Expect roasted turkey, gravy-laden potatoes and all the traditional sides, served up with a smile. As with many options on this list, they also offer carryout and delivery if you want to dine on your own turf.

R&R Barbecue

If you're in the mood for tender, smoky flavors, R&R Barbeque offers a mouth-watering experience with slow-cooked meats, savory sides, and homemade desserts. Expect hearty portions, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and a cozy atmosphere that's perfect for a casual dinner with family and friends, all without the hassle of cleanup.

Black Sheep Cafe

If you're looking for a unique Thanksgiving experience, consider Black Sheep Cafe, offering a Southwestern twist on traditional holiday flavors. It's a great alternative to cooking at home, with bold flavors and a cozy atmosphere, allowing you to enjoy a stress-free and delicious option you and your family and/or friends will love.

Book your reservation today

Not every restaurant on this list takes reservations, but if you're hoping to snag a prime dining time in a popular spot, putting your name on the list early is something you'll be truly thankful for on Turkey Day. No matter where you dine this holiday, Utah County's restaurants have your Thanksgiving covered – no oven mitts required.

For even more dine-out options in Utah County, visit the Utah Valley Chamber website.