NBA hoops arrive in Utah with groundbreaking partnership

For decades, the most popular residential basketball hoop in the U.S. has been made right here in Utah by local manufacturer Lifetime Products.

Now, starting in fall of 2025, Lifetime is teaming up with the NBA to bring unique, exclusive NBA-branded basketball equipment, including hoops, to customers everywhere. This partnership makes Lifetime the official licensed basketball hoop of the NBA.

Photo: Lifetime Products

The deal enables a new development in residential basketball: Hoops featuring your favorite NBA team's graphics for the very first time.

This exciting news brings even more global basketball attention to Utah, adding to the NBA All-Star Game hosted in Salt Lake City in 2023, and further cementing Utah as an internationally noteworthy basketball city.

Lifetime basketball began in northern Utah in the 1980s with keystone innovations in residential basketball hoops.

This included quick, easy height adjustment systems and stable, portable bases that made basketball hoops easier for anyone to enjoy at their own home, no matter what kind of player you are.

As Lifetime grew to become the number one residential basketball hoop in the U.S., they fought to keep manufacturing in the U.S., maintaining jobs and opportunity right here at home.

They also continued to innovate, resulting in new and even better basketball hoop technology.

Lifetime's strict standards for product quality, commitment to affordability, and accessible height adjustment features make the hoops ideal for young, growing, or experienced players.

Adjustable-height basketball systems allow youth to practice with proper technique and form on a hoop that's in range of their growing physical capabilities, better enabling them to excel as they grow into play on regulation-size hoops.

Great partnership

The latest advancement in home basketball comes from a new partnership between Lifetime Products and the NBA, making Lifetime the official licensed basketball hoop of the NBA.

For the first time ever, basketball fans can own and play ball on official team-licensed hoops, complete with dazzling NBA team graphics and logos, including, of course, the Utah Jazz.

Premium-quality residential basketball hoops have never before been available in NBA team stylings, so home basketball players can finally rep their team the way they were always meant to.

Why Lifetime's basketball hoop is well worth the purchase

Encourages being outside

The last thing any child needs is more exposure to screens. Between schoolwork, social media, and video games, teenagers today are the least active they've ever been.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 80% of school-going adolescents globally do not meet the current recommendation of at least one hour of physical activity per day.

Having easy access to a basketball hoop in the yard or driveway will encourage your kids to get outside and play them for a game of HORSE.

You'll have the fun house on the block

While it's true you can always shoot hoops by yourself, basketball is an innately social sport.

Your house can become the fun spot for teenagers to gather and play games of pickup basketball.

The shouts and sounds of a rowdy game of three-on-three are a good sign that your child and their friends feel welcome and safe having fun at your home.

As a plus, you'll have fewer worries about where your teen is spending time, and you'll get to know their friends and social life.

If your teen isn't the backyard hoop-playing type, check out Lifetime's arcade basketball games, which are perfect for those basement hangouts.

Longevity

Forget the passing fads. Parents make the mistake year after year of buying their kids the latest trendy toy, only for it to be forgotten mere months later (if the toy doesn't break before then). A basketball hoop is an investment that will last for years.

Plus, there's no age limit. Everyone from toddler-age children to adults can enjoy shooting hoops and practicing free throws in the driveway!

Create memories with Lifetime Products

Whatever your kids' ages and interests may be, you can bet that Lifetime will have something they'll love for years to come. To shop the whole selection of basketball hoops and other play equipment, visit lifetime.com or any of our eight Lifetime Store locations in Utah and Idaho.

Lifetime Products' officially licensed NBA hoops are now available at Lifetime.com and in Lifetime stores around the state. An expanded line of Lifetime NBA hoops will be available starting in 2026. Basketball fans are feasting with these new NBA hoops, and this exciting news, which brings the eyes of the basketball world right here to Utah.