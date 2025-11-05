7 reasons you should never wear shoes in the house

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

You probably wouldn't feel comfortable letting a group of sick people wander through your house or allowing guests to spread harmful substances on your carpet for your children and pets to ingest. And you'd likely be horrified if someone deliberately smeared dirt and grime all over your beautiful, brand-new carpet.

But if you're allowing people to wear shoes inside your home, you might as well be inviting these problems. Whether you realize it or not, your footwear can carry serious health risks and cost you a lot in flooring repairs.

Here are seven reasons why a "no shoes" policy might be a smart move for your home.

Photo: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

You're bringing in a lot of germs to the home

Put this at the top of your list of reasons to not wear shoes in your house: It's making you sick. Dr. Charles Gerba, professor of microbiology and environmental sciences at the University of Arizona, told TODAY Home just how disgusting the bottoms of your shoes can be.

"If you wear shoes for more than a month, 93 percent will have fecal bacteria on the bottom of them," Gerba said.

Yes, your shoes likely have either human or animal waste on them. This happens when you unwittingly step on pet droppings (your own pet's or someone else's) or use a public restroom with, well, pretty filthy floors.

Aside from waste, Gerba's research team also found E. coli on the bottoms of shoes. If you're lucky, it might be a harmless strain. If not, you could be looking at a nasty bout of diarrhea, a urinary tract infection, respiratory illness or pneumonia, to name a few potential problems.

Gerba added that even if your shoes look clean, these germs can be lurking in the cracks and crevices, where bacteria easily breeds.

You're tracking in toxins, too

Though it sounds less gross, this next problem is even more deadly: Your shoes could be tracking in some dangerous toxins, such as lead or pesticides.

"The most common place we find lead is in older houses and buildings with lead-based paint," Dr. Daniel Sullivan tells Cleveland Clinic. "Over time, that paint chips off and lands on the ground, where it turns to dust. You can walk through this dust without knowing it and bring it into your house on your shoes."

This suddenly becomes a very serious problem if you have small children who play or crawl on your floors.

Don't forget about allergens

Though slightly less scary than toxins, allergens can also make your life miserable at home if your shoes bring them inside.

"Tree, grass and weed pollen easily get on shoes," Dr. Sullivan says, "and when you walk around your house, the pollen can fly into the air, land on surfaces and aggravate your allergies."

It creates a mess

An obvious reason to not wear shoes in your home is the mess it makes. Any parent knows how aggravating it is to spend a day sweeping and mopping your floors only to have your kids streak dirt and debris inside when they get home from school. A no shoe policy can nip this bad habit in the bud really quickly and spare you of extra housework.

It's a sign of disrespect in many cultures

Wearing shoes indoors may not seem like a big deal to you, but in some cultures, it's very offensive.

"Wearing shoes inside someone's house is seen as a sign of disrespect in many cultures throughout Asia, Europe, and the Middle East," Melanie Mannarino writes for Real Simple.

As a guest, it's best to take cues from your host about whether shoes are welcome inside. If you're unsure, don't hesitate to ask!

Going shoeless is cozier

Unless you have a specific orthopedic need for wearing shoes inside, taking them off is generally far more comfortable. You instantly feel at ease and it sends a message to your brain that you've entered a safe and relaxing place, allowing you to disconnect from the outside world.

Besides, many studies out there support the idea that walking barefoot comes with a host of benefits.

"Having direct skin contact with the earth's surface, known as grounding, may transmit electrical charges to the body and elicit positive results," Kim Grundy writes for GoodRx.

Another study on PubMed Central found that the practice of grounding improved mood and energy for a group of massage therapists. In some cases, it helped reduce pain and inflammation.

Photo: Adobe.com/Pixel-Shot

It wreaks havoc on your flooring

Unless you're a fan of matted, discolored and germ-infested carpet, going shoeless is a smart choice. It's no secret that shoes can wreak havoc on your floors, and carpet, in particular, takes a serious hit.

Not only does it make your flooring look worn and dirty, but it also traps those germs, toxins and allergens mentioned earlier, creating an unhealthy environment beneath your feet. Besides, you probably don't want to waste time and money replacing your beautiful floors more often than necessary!

Photo: Adobe.com/Ziyan

