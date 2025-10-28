A newly discovered Dr. Seuss manuscript will celebrate America's 250th anniversary

By Mark Kennedy, Associated Press | Updated - Oct. 28, 2025 at 10:56 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 28, 2025 at 10:17 a.m.

 
A newly discovered Dr. Seuss manuscript featuring the Cat in the Hat will be published next year. The book, titled "Sing the 50 United States," celebrates the United States and is set for release just in time for America's 250th anniversary. (Random House Children’s Books via Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A newly discovered Dr. Seuss manuscript featuring the Cat in the Hat and celebrating the United States will be published next year, just in time for America's 250th anniversary.

"Sing the 50 United States" is the first full manuscript written by Dr. Seuss — born Theodor Geisel — to be discovered since the posthumous release of "What Pet Should I Get?" in 2015.

The new book aims to teach readers the names of the states. "To sing the 50 United States, you have to use your brain," the Cat in the Hat advises. "Massachusetts. Minnesota. Missouri and Montana. M-i-s-s-Mississippi. Maryland! Michigan and Maine!"

"Uncovering a new work from Ted is like finding a time capsule of his imagination," says Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "'Sing the 50 States' celebrates his boundless creativity, genius with words, and enduring ability to inspire young readers everywhere. We're honored to share this new Dr. Seuss treasure with readers across America during such a meaningful milestone year."

The manuscript was found earlier this year in archival materials at the Geisel Library at The University California San Diego. Geisel also left behind a cover sketch and notes on the overall art direction. New illustrations were done by artist Tom Brannon, in the style of Dr. Seuss.

Random House Children's Books will publish the book on June 2, 2026, with a first printing of 500,000 copies.

