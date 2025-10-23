Tour incomparable Costa Rica with experienced Utah tour group

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

When it comes to international traveling, there's no better way to do it than with a local travel agency and a group of friends. That's especially true when the destination is Costa Rica, a country known for stunning beaches, volcanoes, and biodiversity.

Much of its area consists of protected jungle, teeming with wildlife.

Working with a travel agency like Jensen McKay Tours takes all the stress out of it, and ensures you get the best deals — in part because you'll be traveling with a group of 16-50 people.

Traveling with a group — like those on organized tours — offers many benefits over traveling on your own. Some of these include best-rate airfare, specialized attention from tour escorts and local guides, shared costs, increased safety and the memory of shared experiences with new friends.

The Jensen Mckay Tours group offers tours worldwide, including China, Egypt, Iceland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway and more. July 14-22, 2026, they're going to Costa Rica, and there are still a few spots available!

Here are just a few reasons why you won't want to miss out on this all-inclusive trip to Costa Rica with Jensen McKay Tours.

Photo: Jensen McKay Tours

What is included?

Costa Rica is an exceptionally beautiful location, and the July tour offer an adventure you won't want to miss.

The $2,999 per person double occupancy price includes airfare from Salt Lake City International Airport, airport transfers, hotels, all breakfasts, one lunch, two dinners, activities listed on the itinerary and private transportation.

Photo: Jensen McKay Tours

Reviewers have had only positive things to say as well. Google reviewer LaNae R. said, "We have made many trips with Jensen McKay Tours and recommended them to many friends and acquaintances. It is great to know that we will experience a safe and educational tour."

A highly rated tour host

Tour host Iso Charpentier is the perfect guide for this Costa Rica tour. She is a native to Costa Rica, so you know you'll get the best experience from someone who knows the ins and outs. Not only is Charpentier fluent in Spanish, but she also speaks English and Portuguese.

Because guests love her so much, Charpentier is the exclusive host and guide for the Jensen McKay Tours trips to Costa Rica.

Photo: Jensen McKay Tours

Adventurous activities

Costa Rica is a tropical and exotic paradise. According to Travel and Leisure, it's one of the best vacation destinations in the world. There are fun family adventures, calming beaches, abundant wildlife and lots of hot restaurants.

These tours will make the most out of your trip. Some of the activities planned include ziplining or taking a sky tram in La Fortuna, taking a chocolate farm tour, visiting the famous hanging bridges of Costa Rica in Mistiko Park, taking a dip in the Ecotermales Hot Springs, visiting Damas Island and much more.

Book your tour today

Spots are quickly filling up, so secure yours now! You'll have the best tour guide and an incredible itinerary with Jensen McKay Tours.

To learn more about the July 14-22 trip to Costa Rica and to make your deposit, visit djamtours.com/costarica or call 801-690-7688.