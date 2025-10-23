News / 

Heart of Minky QUIZ: Can you guess which Thanksgiving side dishes are the most popular?

By Minky Couture | Posted - Oct. 23, 2025 at 10:02 a.m.

 
(Adobe.com/fahrwasser)

It's the foodie's holiday of the year: Thanksgiving. Those who are serious about their grub live for this Thursday in November. But when it comes down to what's on the menu, many Americans have strong opinions.

According to a 2024 survey conducted by Campbell's, 56% would rather have a plate full of side dishes than turkey. Of the classic side dishes, there are five that Americans look forward to the most year after year.

Can you guess which Thanksgiving side dishes are the most popular? Take this quiz to find out!

Don't forget to submit your contact information for a chance to win a Minky Couture blanket.

