Behind the billboard: meet the business bringing color scriptures to life

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have one thing in common throughout the globe: reading the scriptures. Most members of the Church own a personal set of scriptures to read and study from. Throughout the years, scripture sets have been available in many forms and styles including print, digital and audio.

But in 2019 — as they sought to simplify and standardize the options — the Church discontinued all colors and styles of scriptures other than black. While this aligned with recent efforts to support a global faith, many missed the variety.

In an effort to fill this void and help members fall in love with their physical scriptures all over again, one Utah company is making bright, colorful scriptures for those who want to create a treasured keepsake.

How LDS Bookstore got its start

Serving as a missionary in Madrid, Spain gave Brandon Young the inspiration to start LDS Bookstore in 2012. The Utah entrepreneur wanted to see more diversity and affordability in the Latter-day Saint market and initially began selling CTR rings. As the business grew, however, he saw a demand for additional products, including scriptures.

Since that time, the company has become known for personalized, exclusive products designed to make living the gospel of Jesus Christ easier. These unique gifts include mission plaques, missionary banners, color scriptures, and custom-engraved CTR rings. Many of their products are designed and made locally at their offices in Orem.

"Our goal has always been to create meaningful products that our customers will treasure for years to come. Scriptures have always been a part of that," Young said. "We just never imagined it would turn into what it has today."

Initially, the Church offered five colors of scriptures: blue, brown, burgundy, green, and black. When the Church discontinued color choices for scriptures in 2018, it was "in an effort to simplify and standardize products in an increasingly global church environment."

Once the change was made, the demand was immediate. Customers began asking if LDSBookstore.com had any other color than black. The company decided it was the perfect opportunity to try something new.

LDS Bookstore is known for a rainbow of options

After much research, training, and practice, LDSBookstore.com began offering hand-bound genuine leather scriptures in bright hues. Their original line, launched in December 2020, included just 12 colors. Today, customers can choose from more than 70 colors and pattern options.

"What began as a part-time job for my nephew has turned into more than I ever imagined. We have a team of talented people making these beautiful scriptures for members of the Church all over the world," Young said. "It's really transformed our company forever."

If you're wondering — yes, this is the company with the eye-catching billboards along I-15, which has a running tally of color scriptures sold that jumps up each day.

LDSBookstore.com currently offers hand-bound Bibles, triple combinations, and quad combinations in both regular and large sizes. You can choose from a veritable rainbow of shades—pink, lavender, greens, blues, and more!

Once you've chosen your color, you can customize your set in a variety of ways. Scriptures can be embossed with your name in a choice of four different fonts, and you can choose from twelve colors of bookmark ribbons. Pro tip: if you can't decide on a color for this special purchase, order a leather sample sheet first so you can see the colors in person.

If you want an even more unique spin on your scriptures, LDSBookstore.com now offers patterned scriptures! Beautiful and stylish patterns ranging from floral to camo to checkers grace the covers of these distinctive scriptures. Colored or patterned scriptures are the perfect gift for a newly baptized family member or an outgoing missionary—something that will be used and cherished forever.

