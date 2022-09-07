St. George family advances to finals on 'American Ninja Warrior,' wins $10K

Holly Beckstrand competes on American Ninja Warrior’s “Family Championship,” Tacoma, Wash., April 2021. The family advanced to the finals of "American Ninja Warrior" in a show that aired Monday night. (Beckstrand family, American Ninja Warrior, St. George News)

ST. GEORGE — The Beckstrand family of St. George made it to the finals of "American Ninja Warrior Family Championship," which aired Monday night on NBC.

The program featured Brian and Holly Beckstrand and their son Kai, now 16, competing as a three-person team as they navigated a series of increasingly difficult obstacles.

The Beckstrand trio outlasted several other family teams during the episode before ultimately getting edged at the end by the Auer family from North Carolina.

In the final challenge, which involved a massive obstacle called the "Power Tower," the Beckstrands and the Auers were neck-and-neck virtually the entire time, but in a thrilling finish by the teenagers, Josh Auer hit the buzzer just a split second before Kai Beckstrand. To watch a replay of the finals run on American Ninja Warrior's official YouTube channel, click here.

