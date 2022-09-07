Lori Daybell's son appears in court on sex assault charges

Colby Ryan appeared in court for the first time on two sexual assault charges Tuesday. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via EastIdahoNews)

MESA, Arizona — Colby Ryan, the son of Lori Vallow Daybell, appeared in court for the first time on two sexual assault charges.

Ryan's initial appearance in a Maricopa County Arizona courtroom lasted less than two minutes with the judge telling him to only discuss the criminal proceedings with his lawyer.

"It's imperative you don't let anybody see the paperwork we're going to hand you tonight except your attorney. You don't talk to anybody but your attorney about these charges because we worry about your safety," the judge said.

Ryan, 26, was arrested Saturday on two counts of sexual assault. A woman told police she and Ryan had been separated for about a month when he came over to watch TV.

The woman said she and Ryan engaged in consensual kissing but she did not want to have sexual intercourse with him. She told investigators Ryan proceeded to rape her as she told him repeatedly to stop.

The next day, the victim recorded a conversation with Ryan and he agreed that he "raped" her, according to court documents. A nurse completed a sexual assault exam on the victim and clothing was tested for DNA.

Court documents indicate Ryan "made verbal admissions" to sexually assaulting the woman after being arrested "even after the victim told him to stop multiple times."

Ryan's bail has been set for $10,000. He remained in the Maricopa County Jail as of Tuesday evening.

His next court dates are set for Sept. 9 and Sept. 13.

