Ogden residents evacuated due to fire are allowed to return home

OGDEN — Residents who were evacuated due to a 9-acre fire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon near the Rainbow Gardens gift shop and restaurant were allowed to return home on Tuesday night, according to information from the Ogden Fire Department and Utah Fire Info.

Thirty homes along Valley Drive, west of Rainbow Gardens, were evacuated and no structures were damaged, Utah Fire Info said in a tweet after 8:20 p.m.. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Between 25 and 80 homes were reported evacuated by officials during the fire.

The evacuation order was set to lift at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Ogden Fire Department tweeted. Homes and structures in the area between Valley Drive and 20th Street are no longer at risk from the fire, the fire department also said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. the fire was 25% contained, fire department officials added.

The cause of the Rainbow Fire, now renamed the Valley Fire, was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon, Utah Fire Info said in a tweet around 5 p.m.

NewStart: #Rainbowfire is in the mouth of Ogden Canyon near Rainbow Gardens. Cause is unknown at this time. Resources are on scene. pic.twitter.com/Akjvdzpthh — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 6, 2022

Initially, residents of 25 homes were ordered to evacuate, but that number grew to 80 homes by 6:20 p.m., Utah Fire Info tweeted. The Ogden Fire Department said a little before 5 p.m that no structures were burned.

An evacuation shelter set up at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1550 Rushton Street has now been closed, the American Red Cross of Utah tweeted after 9 p.m. "No matter the time, day or night, our staff and volunteers are available to help in case of disaster," Red Cross officials said.

Firefighters "aggressively" attacked the fire, officials said. Heavy helicopters were on the scene, as well as resources from Ogden City Fire, the Weber Fire District and the North View Fire Department.

Fire crews will remain at the site throughout the night, the Ogden Fire Department said.

Fire crews are aggressively attacking a fire between valley drive and 20th street in Ogden Utah. Around 25 homes evacuated, no structures on fire. Please avoid the area, around 5-7 acres currently burning — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) September 6, 2022

