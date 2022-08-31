News / Utah Counties / Southern Utah

Judge sentences Cedar City man to 1-15 years in prison for child abuse homicide that occurred 5 years ago

By Jeff Richards, St. George News | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:14 p.m.

 
Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CEDAR CITY— A man accused of involvement in the death of his girlfriend's baby daughter more than five years ago has been sentenced to prison in connection with the case.

Brendan Russell Dalton, 34, will serve a term of 1-15 years at the Utah State Prison, a term ordered by 5th District Court Judge Matthew L. Bell during an in-person sentencing hearing in Cedar City on Monday.

How much time Dalton ultimately will serve will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons, Bell said. Dalton was given credit for the more than four-and-a-half years he has spent in Iron County Jail since December 2017, when he was formally charged in connection with the child's death.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Dalton had pleaded guilty last month to a single count of child abuse homicide, a second-degree felony.

