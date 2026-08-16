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CAIRO — Donald Trump's envoys meet with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators in Cairo on Sunday, a diplomatic source said, ​in a bid to advance Trump's Gaza peace plan, even as Israel pressed on with airstrikes in the enclave.

Hamas officials were present at some of the meetings between mediators and Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Nikolay Mladenov, Trump's Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, the diplomat said.

A senior Israeli official said that ⁠Kushner and Mladenov were scheduled to meet on Monday ​with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on ⁠August 9 said Trump's latest roadmap for Gaza peace was 'unacceptable'.

Gaza medics say strikes injured several people

The official said that ‌Israel was concerned about Washington's ‌demand to end targeted assassinations of Hamas militants in Gaza as the group rebuilds its forces.

Trump's ⁠peace plan calls for the immediate cessation of military operations in ⁠Gaza. It foresees Hamas disarming as Israeli troops withdraw from the enclave and Gaza is rebuilt under a new civilian Palestinian administration.

After scaling back its attacks in the enclave earlier this month, Israel's airstrikes have resumed in the past few days.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its aircraft targeted a militant in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. At least five Palestinians were injured in the strike which had ‌hit a tent encampment, medics in the enclave said.

A separate airstrike, which the ​Israeli military said targeted another militant, hit an apartment in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, wounding several people, medics said.

Earlier, Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya met with Egypt's intelligence chief Hassan Rashad in Cairo. Hamas spokesperson in Gaza, Hazem Qassem, said Al-Hayya would brief mediators on what he said were Israel's ceasefire violations.

Kushner had earlier met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Sisi's office said.

Trump announced last month that there had been a breakthrough in his plan to end the war, to which both Israel and Hamas had ​agreed.

Hamas said it had agreed to the plan to avoid a resumption of the war, but added that implementation of the deal ‌would depend on ‌Israel first meeting its ⁠own commitments, including withdrawing its forces and halting attacks.

An October ceasefire halted major fighting in a devastating two-year war in Gaza that was sparked by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, but it failed to end Israeli attacks entirely.

Israeli fire has killed more than 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, since October. It is unclear ‌how many of those killed ​were militants, as Hamas does not usually disclose information about dead ‌fighters.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed by ⁠militants in Gaza ​over the same period, according to Israeli figures.

Contributing: Alexander Cornwell and Maayan Lubell