US tourist dies after being struck by lightning while hiking Sicily's Mount Etna

By Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 17, 2026 at 10:47 a.m.

 
Eruptive activity continues on Mount Etna, where lava flows continue to descend on the slopes of the volcano, as seen from Mareneve near Catania, Italy, Thursday.

Eruptive activity continues on Mount Etna, where lava flows continue to descend on the slopes of the volcano, as seen from Mareneve near Catania, Italy, Thursday. (Salvatore Allegra, Associated Press)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A 29-year-old Kansas tourist died after a lightning strike on Mount Etna.
  • The incident occurred Sunday at nearly 4,600 feet in the Rocca Capra area.
  • Authorities note more lightning deaths on Etna than eruption-related fatalities since 1987.

MILAN — An American tourist was killed by a lightning strike on Sicily's Mount Etna while hiking Europe's largest volcano following a period of intense activity, Italian firefighters said Monday.

The 29-year-old man from Kansas was rescued by helicopter after being struck Sunday evening in an exposed, barren area. He was later declared dead by medical personnel. His name was not released.

The man was found at nearly 4,600 feet in the Rocca Capra area.

Authorities have closed areas of the volcano's slope to hikers due to the volcano's prolonged activity — which forced the closure of the airport in nearby Catania for most of last week — but it was unclear if he was in such an area.

Officials said that more people have died on Etna from lightning strikes over recent decades than from volcanic activity. The last eruption-related fatalities were in 1987.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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