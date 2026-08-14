Powerful earthquake strikes off coast of Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

By Reuters | Posted - Aug. 14, 2026 at 5:29 p.m.

 
A powerful earthquake struck ​off the coast of Indonesia early on ‌Saturday, followed by several aftershocks, the ⁠European-Mediterranean Seismological ​Centre said, ⁠triggering an early tsunami ‌warning by ‌the country's geophysics agency.

A powerful earthquake struck ​off the coast of Indonesia early on ‌Saturday, followed by several aftershocks, the ⁠European-Mediterranean Seismological ​Centre said, ⁠triggering an early tsunami ‌warning by ‌the country's geophysics agency. (Negro Elkha, Adobe Stock)

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JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful earthquake struck ​off the coast of Indonesia early on ‌Friday, followed by several aftershocks, the ⁠European-Mediterranean Seismological ​Centre said, ⁠triggering an early tsunami ‌warning by ‌the country's geophysics agency.

The EMSC ⁠recorded ⁠a quake of magnitude 7.7 around 4:58 a.m. local time at a depth of 21.75 ‌miles, followed ​by at least three aftershocks.

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG issued an early tsunami warning for some regions in the country.

Separately, Australia's tsunami ​warning centre said ‌the undersea ‌earthquake ⁠will have "no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories".

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