British PM reportedly exchanged messages with impostor of top White House official

By Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 17, 2026 at 9:10 a.m.

 
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to the media after chairing a COBR meeting at Downing Street on the UK's ongoing response to extreme heat, wildfires and drought in London, Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to the media after chairing a COBR meeting at Downing Street on the UK's ongoing response to extreme heat, wildfires and drought in London, Wednesday. (Kin Cheung, Associated Press)

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Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • British PM Andy Burnham exchanged messages with an impostor posing as Trump's aide.
  • Burnham's spokesperson declined to comment on the national security matter reported Monday.
  • The White House confirmed the incident wasn't due to hacking of Susie Wiles' devices.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged messages with an impostor posing as President Donald Trump's chief of staff, according to reports published Monday.

A spokesperson for Burnham declined to comment, saying it was policy not to discuss "national security matters."

Politico cited four unnamed officials in first reporting that Burnham thought he was messaging with Susie Wiles before he became suspicious and cut off communications.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting, July 31, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting, July 31, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press)

The White House said the incident had nothing to do with Wiles' devices being hacked.

Last year, the U.S. government investigated a series of messages that elected officials, business executives and other prominent figures in the U.S. received messages from someone posing as Wiles.

Soon after those incidents, the State Department warned U.S. diplomats of attempts to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and possibly other officials using artificial intelligence. The warning followed the discovery that an impostor posing as Rubio had attempted to reach out to at least three foreign ministers, a U.S. senator and a governor.

The FBI had warned of "malicious actors" misusing AI to impersonate senior U.S. government officials.

Burnham, who became prime minister less than a month ago, has tried to forge good ties with the White House. Trump initially warmed to Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, before souring on him.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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