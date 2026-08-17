Trump says Iran won't make deal he thinks is needed, threatens to bomb Oman

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Katharine Jackson, Reuters | Posted - Aug. 17, 2026 at 3:38 p.m.

 
President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sunday. Trump said on Monday that Iran would not make the ​deal he thinks is needed to end a war with the U.S. and should surrender as talks between the countries remained stalled.

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sunday. Trump said on Monday that Iran would not make the ​deal he thinks is needed to end a war with the U.S. and should surrender as talks between the countries remained stalled. (Ken Cedeno, Reuters )

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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Trump stated Iran won't make a deal he deems necessary.
  • He threatened to bomb Oman if they interfere in the Hormuz Strait.
  • Trump insists midterms don't influence his strategy on Iran's nuclear threat.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran would not make the ​deal he thinks is needed to end a war with the U.S. and should surrender as talks between the countries remained stalled.

"They're not going to make the kind of ‌a deal that I feel is necessary. Look, we're in there for one reason: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he told ⁠reporters in the Oval Office.

Asked whether the U.S. ​was seeking to extend an interim deal with ⁠Iran, Trump said "no."

The interim deal agreed to in June declared an "immediate and permanent termination of military ‌operations on all fronts," ‌but quickly unraveled, with Trump saying it was "over" on July 7 and Iran's foreign ⁠ministry declaring it "suspended" a week later.

Under that memorandum of understanding, ⁠Iran and the U.S. committed to negotiating a final deal — covering broader issues such as the fate of Iran's nuclear program — in a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. Monday marks 60 days since the MOU was signed.

Hours before, Trump told a Fox News reporter during a phone interview that Iran "should put up the white flag of surrender."

Separately, Oman and ‌Iran have been in talks to try to reach an agreement ​to restore commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which carried 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran began in late February.

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb ... them," Trump told Fox.

When asked later in the Oval Office if he was out of patience with Oman, Trump told reporters: "No, I don't think they behaved very well, but we'd handle them very easily, just like ​we do other things."

The dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up fuel prices and put pressure ‌on Trump to ‌end a war ⁠that is unpopular at home ahead of the November midterm elections that will decide control of the U.S. Congress.

Trump told Fox News that the midterms were not impacting his strategy on Iran.

"Midterms have nothing to do with my thinking," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "The number ‌one Goal is, and always ​will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, ‌or form, a Nuclear Weapon," ⁠repeating one of ​his stated rationales for the war.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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