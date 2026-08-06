Utah man killed in Twin Falls shooting was 'everybody's hero,' family says

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Utah man killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho, said he was a talented artist, devoted husband, an Air Force veteran and someone who made everyone around him feel valued.

Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City, was traveling with his wife, Reinette, to a family reunion when their trip took a tragic turn. The couple had stopped to charge their Tesla near an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls when gunfire erupted.

"He was everybody's hero," said his sister-in-law, Brenda Schultz. "He was pretty amazing, he really was. He was there for everybody."

Three victims were killed and 7 injured. The shooter also died after turning the gun on himself. For Schultz's family, the loss is difficult to comprehend.

An undated photo shows Dale and Reinette Schultz posing in front of a garden. Dale was shot and killed in a mass shooting in Idaho on Sunday, and Reinette was injured.

"What to do now," his younger brother, Jackson Schultz, said as he reflected on the sudden tragedy.

According to Jackson Schultz, Dale and Reinette had pulled over at the Tesla charging station behind the In-N-Out restaurant. Dale even shared a picture from the Tesla station; moments later, the shooting began.

Reinette Schultz was also shot during the attack but survived. Family members believe her position inside the vehicle may have helped save her life.

"I think why Reinette is still with us is because she was leaned over," Brenda Schultz said.

As videos from the shooting surfaced online, relatives recognized the couple's Tesla in the footage.

Dale Schultz took this picture and shared it with his family moments before the shooting began. (Photo: Schultz Family)

"And then I saw him shoot into my brother's car," Jackson Schultz recalled the painful images.

"You can't unsee that," Brenda Schultz added. "To see him walk up to the car."

The family described the suspect's actions as a senseless act of violence.

"We were later told that the suspect killed himself. So having no idea why he did it ... obviously mentally unstable," Jackson Schultz said. "I wonder if he even knew (why he did it)."

While grieving the loss of their loved one, relatives expressed gratitude for two-armed bystanders, a civilian and an off-duty officer, who confronted the gunman. Twin Falls Police have credited their actions with helping stop the attack and potentially saving additional lives.

"He's a hero," Brenda Schultz said of one of the bystanders.

"For a civilian to step up and start shooting, you know you're putting yourself in harm's way," she said. "That didn't seem to cross his mind."

A renaissance man, Jackson and Brenda said Dale lived a life marked by service, creativity and humility. An Air Force veteran, he recently retired from Costco in Bountiful and remained active in his church community, attending mass at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Bountiful.

Dale enjoyed gardening and fixing things. He was an artist; an avid photographer, sculptor and painter, sharing some of his work on Instagram. Yet they say his greatest gift was his ability to connect with others.

"He was salt of the earth," Jackson Schultz said. "We've met people who just had a brief encounter and thought he was a great guy…. You could tell from his demeanor that he was a really great guy."

"There was nobody who didn't like him," Brenda Schultz added.

Dale was married to his high school sweetheart for more than 46 years and was deeply devoted to his family, including his adult children and grandchildren. His relatives say his death leaves a tremendous void.

"They lost their hero, we lost ours," Jackson Schultz said. "He was my younger brother, but I looked up to him for all of his talents."

Even amid their grief, family members extended compassion to others affected by the tragedy.

"Every life is huge," Brenda Schultz said.

"Even the boy who shot him. I'm sure his family is devastated at what happened," Jackson Schultz added.

His mourning loved ones hope that rather than being remembered for the way his life ended, Dale Schultz will be remembered for the life he lived: as a husband, father, veteran, artist and friend whose impact reached far beyond his immediate family.

At last report, Reinette Schultz's medical condition was stable.

A special rosary mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m., to honor Dale's life and legacy.

There is also a *GoFundMe to assist with medical and funeral expenses.

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