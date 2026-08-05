Northern Utah chiropractor faces additional charges

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 5, 2026 at 2:03 p.m.

 
More victims of a Cache County chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching patients under the guise of chiropractic care have been identified by investigators.

More victims of a Cache County chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching patients under the guise of chiropractic care have been identified by investigators. (ALDECA studio, Shutterstock)

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LOGAN — Two more victims of a Logan chiropractor already facing numerous charges accusing him of touching patients inappropriately have been identified by police, including a child.

Evan J. LeFevre, 59, of Mendon, Cache County, was charged Tuesday in 1st District Court in one case with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and was charged in a second case with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

That brings the number of cases filed against LeFevre since December that are active to 25. One other case was dismissed in April. In total, he faces 42 counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

In his latest charges, LeFevre is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old patient in one case and a woman in 2023, both under the guise of receiving chiropractic care.

"Afterward, the victim found another chiropractor and learned that the nudity and physical contact she had experienced with (LeFevre) was not necessary to receive chiropractic care," charging documents in the woman's case state.

LeFevre was the owner of LeFevre Chiropractic, which opened in 1997. In February, after charges were filed against him, LeFevre voluntarily surrendered his license to practice to the Utah Division of Professional Licensing.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

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