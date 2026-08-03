2 dead after crash on SR-32

FRANCIS, Summit County — Two people died in a crash on Monday morning after two vehicles collided with one another on state Route 32.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the crash happened near milepost eight at 6:44 a.m. A white Toyota Camry was heading north when the vehicle left SR-32 to the right and overcorrected, according to DPS.

The Toyota then turned 90 degrees after crossing back into oncoming traffic heading south, which was when a Jeep Wrangler collided with the Toyota, officials stated.

The Toyota's driver and passenger died in the collision, and the driver of the Jeep was treated by medics for minor injuries.