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2 dead after crash on SR-32

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Aug. 3, 2026 at 4:04 p.m.

 
Two people died on Monday following a crash on state Route 32.

Two people died on Monday following a crash on state Route 32. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

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FRANCIS, Summit County — Two people died in a crash on Monday morning after two vehicles collided with one another on state Route 32.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the crash happened near milepost eight at 6:44 a.m. A white Toyota Camry was heading north when the vehicle left SR-32 to the right and overcorrected, according to DPS.

The Toyota then turned 90 degrees after crossing back into oncoming traffic heading south, which was when a Jeep Wrangler collided with the Toyota, officials stated.

The Toyota's driver and passenger died in the collision, and the driver of the Jeep was treated by medics for minor injuries.

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Kennedy Camarena

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