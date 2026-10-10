Taylorsville event gathers winter coats, Halloween costumes for families in need

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 11:46 p.m.

Allison LyonsKSL
 
The "Coats, Costumes, Cookies and Cocoa" event held at the Family Support Center in Taylorsville, Saturday. The event provided Halloween costumes and winter coats for families in need.

The "Coats, Costumes, Cookies and Cocoa" event held at the Family Support Center in Taylorsville, Saturday. The event provided Halloween costumes and winter coats for families in need. (Ray Boone, KSL)

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TAYLORSVILLE — Rain didn't stop hundreds of children from getting warm winter coats and Halloween costumes during a special community event Saturday.

More than 500 families in need gathered for the "Coats, Costumes, Cookies and Cocoa" event in Taylorsville provided by the Family Support Center at 1760 W. 4805 South.

There were winter coats and Halloween costumes for kids of all ages, from newborns to teens.

Organizers say there is a huge need in the area as higher costs weigh on families.

"Especially during a time of economic stress, where parents can't afford those things, we want to make sure that every kid has a coat for the winter, and we want to add in the fun of costumes for Halloween," Lori Cox, executive director of the Family Support Center, said.

The Halloween fun isn't over yet. They are planning another costume giveaway on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Raising Cane's in Midvale.

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