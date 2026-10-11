6 people rescued from three-alarm house fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Six people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a three-alarm house fire left one home a total loss and severely damaged a neighboring home overnight, according to a Facebook post from the West Valley City Fire Department.

The department said crews received a call at about 1:38 a.m. Sunday reporting heavy smoke and flames at 4671 W. Trinity Ave., with five people trapped in the basement. A neighboring home was also reported to be on fire.

Crews arrived about five minutes later and found the home fully engulfed. Three children were rescued through a small basement-level window, and two adults were later rescued via the stairs after some of the fire was extinguished. A third adult escaped the home on their own, the department said.

All six people were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation treatment and were listed in alpha condition, indicating they were alert, according to the post.

The home where the fire started is a total loss, along with its attached carport and two vehicles. The neighboring home that caught fire will likely also be a total loss, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews from Unified Fire Authority, West Jordan Fire Department, Murray City Fire Department and Salt Lake City Fire Department assisted with the response.