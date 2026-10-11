Man stabbed during large fight near Salt Lake City nightclub

Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 8:38 a.m.

Sicily StantonKSL
 
A man in his 20s was stabbed in the abdomen during a large fight involving more than 50 people near a Salt Lake City nightclub early Sunday, police said.

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the abdomen during a large fight involving more than 50 people near a Salt Lake City nightclub early Sunday, police said. (John Roman, Alamy)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A man in his 20s was stabbed during a large fight near a nightclub.
  • The incident occurred early Sunday in Salt Lake City involving over 50 people.
  • The victim is in fair condition police said no public threat exists.

SALT LAKE CITY — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the abdomen during a large fight involving more than 50 people near a Salt Lake City nightclub early Sunday, police said.

The man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in fair condition and is expected to recover, according to Salt Lake City Police Lt. Josh Moody.

Officers responded to a report of a large altercation at about 2:06 a.m. Sunday near the Area 51 nightclub. Police located the fight in a dirt parking lot east of the club at 270 S. 300 West, Moody said.

A large group was assaulting one person, who had been stabbed in the abdomen, Moody said. The victim walked about a block south before officers located him, according to police.

Witnesses told police the victim was stabbed by another man. However, the victim has been uncooperative in providing information about what led to the fight, Moody said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released additional information about a suspect or any arrests.

Police said there is no general threat to the public and no travel restrictions related to the incident.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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