Provo charges against Reckless Ben dismissed as Lego saga continues

PROVO — Benjamin Schneider, known as "Reckless Ben" on YouTube, is now facing fewer criminal charges related to his attempts to return a valuable Lego collection to a family that reached out to his channel.

He was scheduled to appear in the Provo City Justice Court on Tuesday, but Judge Stephen Schreiner signed an order on Monday dismissing the charges.

Schneider was charged with disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, after confronting Ammon McNeff, the Bricks and Minifigs CEO, at a corporate office on Dec. 10, 2025. Schneider criticized the Utah-based Lego resale company in videos that went viral.

The Provo case was dismissed without prejudice, so prosecutors could refile it. Provo City prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss the case on Sept. 10, citing that it was "in the interest of justice."

Millions of people watched videos showcasing Shneider's attempt to return the sizeable Star Wars Lego collection to Bryan Mansell, who claimed he had entered a consignment agreement to sell the collection but did not get their Legos or the money owed to his family when the franchise switched hands.

Bricks and Minifigs has said it never had control of the Lego collection and the consignment agreement entered into by the previous franchise owners was not approved. The company, however, has faced significant online backlash after the videos.

Last month, the company announced it has reached a settlement with the Mansell family and said the family agreed it had been compensated for their losses.

The first video to go viral focused on interactions Schneider had in American Fork with the police department and Josh Johnson, a Bricks and Minifigs franchise owner who had taken over the Oregon franchise involved in the consignment agreement.

Schneider still faces criminal charges in 4th District Court based on interactions with police in American Fork, and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case on Sept. 30.

He is charged there with stalking, a class A misdemeanor, and targeted residential picketing, a class B misdemeanor, related to actions near Johnson's American Fork home in March.

Schneider is also involved in a lawsuit in Utah District Court where Bricks and Minifigs has accused him of defamation and conspiracy, among other claims. Schneider agreed as part of the civil lawsuit to stay away from Bricks and Minifigs stores, not seek confidential information from their employees and not threaten the company.

Reckless Ben is still publishing videos about the Lego controversy. In a video published on Saturday, he appeared at the opening of a new "Reckless Bricks" store in Tucson, Arizona, a former Bricks and Minifigs location that hopes to rebrand and leave behind its previous owner. Schneider explained the store had lost customers following the controversy over the Mansell's collection.

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