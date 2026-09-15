Convicted killer who has served 27 years refuses to attend parole hearing

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who has spent more than 25 years in the Utah State Prison will likely stay there a little longer after refusing to show up for his parole hearing on Tuesday.

Darren Charles Bluemel, 66, was convicted in 1999 of murder for the shooting death of Rachel Karren, 20, at his Herriman mobile home. He was sentenced to five years to life in prison. The sentencing guidelines for a murder conviction in Utah have since been amended to a minimum of 15 years and up to life.

Bluemel first had a parole hearing in 2019 and a re-hearing in 2021. He was denied parole both times.

On Tuesday, he was scheduled to have another rehearing.

However, board chairman Blake Hills announced at the start of the hearing that he had received several letters leading up to Tuesday, including one that morning, from Bluemel, in which he said he did not intend to attend the hearing. Bluemel said that because of his ongoing case appeal, he did not want to speak until it was resolved.

Karren's sister, Bridgit, was prepared to speak at the hearing and was given the opportunity to do so.

She said she really had nothing new to add to her original statement from Bluemel's first hearing, and that he still has not shown remorse for his actions.

"He should remain in prison for the remainder of his life," she said.

The full five-member board will now vote on whether to grant Bluemel parole. Hills said he couldn't speak for the other board members, but based on Bluemel's refusal to attend Tuesday's hearing, he put the chance of parole being granted "at zero."