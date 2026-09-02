Man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her grandmother and an infant in Pennsylvania, DA says

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her grandmother and a baby on Aug. 28 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

"He came in through a second-story window using a ladder and essentially held the victims hostage for the entire weekend," said Mike Aubele, Fayette County's district attorney.

Police said the suspect, Tylar Greenough, assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her grandmother.

"His ex-girlfriend stated he was upset because she had an intimate relationship with another male," police paperwork said. "She stated that Greenough expressed a desire to have her watch everyone get killed before he killed her."

"There had been threats that if this victim went to the police or tried to contact anybody that he would hurt the other members of the home," Aubele said.

The district attorney said the victim had a protection from abuse order against Greenough that he had violated in the past. According to police paperwork, Greenough then forced the victim to set up a meeting with the other man in Brownsville and forced the grandmother into the trunk of the vehicle with the victim's infant.

Greenough then made his ex-girlfriend drive to the meeting location while he hid on the floor of the back seat. "The victim stated that the other male did enter the passenger seat of the vehicle and Tylar Greenough attempted to grab the male from the back seat. The victim stated that the male exited the vehicle and began to flee from the vehicle. The victim stated that Tylar made her get out of the driver's seat and he got into the driver's seat. The victim stated that he attempted to strike the male with the vehicle unsuccessfully," police said in paperwork.

Police said the victim reported that Greenough then made her make a fake police report to the state police that the other man sexually assaulted her. Police said she did file the report and was taken to the hospital.

The grandmother reported to police that during this time, Greenough forced her out of the trunk of the car and made her walk down the road. She told police that Greenough threatened her life and had an "AK-style" assault rifle.

"The facts are unusual, but this is a very clear domestic violence situation. There's a history here, and this is a woman who sought protection from this individual from the court. He had no business being even at the home," Aubele said. Police said it wasn't until Greenough left for work that the victims got away and got help on Monday.

"This is a very scary situation," Aubele said. "It was only when he had left to go to work that she felt comfortable to come to us, and even then, just talking to her myself, very evident that she was still fearful of whether or not he was going to know that she was there to make the report."

Police said they found Greenough at the victim's home again. He allegedly trashed the inside of the home.

"When we caught him, he was in possession of a firearm. He is a felon that is prohibited from possessing firearms in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and there was an allegation that he had an AK-47-style rifle with him at one point as well," Aubele said. "We believe he trashed the house. Threw the cleaning supplies because he was upset because she had gone to the police."

Greenough is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping. His bail was denied.