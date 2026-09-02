Man accused of stalking, impersonating officer

OREM — A Salt Lake City man is accused of meeting another man on a dating app and then exhibiting bizarre behavior, including claiming he was a law enforcer and that the victim had a warrant out for his arrest.

Jack C. Rockefeller, 55, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with stalking, a third-degree felony, and impersonation of an officer, a class B misdemeanor.

Rockefeller and a man in Orem met on a dating website, according to charging documents. They later "met in person and began an intimate relationship," the charges state. But after their second meeting, Rockefeller told the man there was a warrant out for his arrest, "and he would be used as a scapegoat in an investigation," the charges state.

On Aug. 12, Rockefeller showed up at the man's workplace "claiming he was a U.S. Marshall and had a warrant for (the man's) arrest. Employees sent the defendant away. The defendant later showed up at (his) residence," according to the charges.

He then sent photos to the victim's family and "claimed (the man) needed an attorney and was a horrible person," the charges state.

On that same day, Rockefeller made a phone call to a "property manager," "claiming to be Jack Rock, a federal agent and that a tenant (the man) was a known methamphetamine distributor and they were waiting for a warrant to arrest (him)," according to the charges.

Officers with the Orem Police Department were contacted and confirmed Rockefeller "was not an officer, and (the man) did not have a warrant for his arrest," the charges state.