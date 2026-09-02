Lindsay Clancy trial jury set to deliberate for fifth day after telling judge they were deadlocked

By Michael Casey, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 9:15 a.m.

 
Lindsay Clancy looks to her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, as the jury keeps deliberating at her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Tuesday. Jurors were set to resume deliberations on Wednesday.

Lindsay Clancy looks to her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, as the jury keeps deliberating at her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Tuesday. Jurors were set to resume deliberations on Wednesday. (Greg Derr, The Patriot Ledger)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Jurors in Lindsay Clancy's trial remained deadlocked after four days of deliberations.
  • Clancy, accused of killing her three children, claims postpartum psychosis affected her.
  • If no verdict is reached, a mistrial may be declared and a retrial will be considered.

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial were set to resume deliberations Wednesday, a day after telling the judge they couldn't agree on whether she was criminally responsible for killing her three children.

On Tuesday morning, the jury, then in its fourth day of deliberations, sent Judge William Sullivan a note saying it had been unable to reach a unanimous decision, which is required by law for either a conviction or an acquittal. Sullivan told the jurors to keep trying — a common instruction in criminal trials when juries indicate they are having trouble reaching a verdict.

After deliberating in private for the rest of the day, the jury asked at around 3:30 p.m. to go home and resume deliberations in the morning.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, doesn't deny strangling her children, but she says postpartum psychosis led to her actions. Prosecutors argue that she knew what she was doing. Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Jurors heard testimony from relatives and doctors about how her mental health declined in the months before the killings and how her treatment included several medications and a short stay in a psychiatric hospital. Medical experts hired by the prosecution and the defense reached sharply different conclusions about her psychiatric state when she killed the children.

If jurors ultimately can't agree on a verdict, the judge could declare a mistrial. Prosecutors would then have to decide whether to put Clancy on trial again, drop the charges or try to negotiate a plea deal with her lawyer.

After court ended Tuesday, Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, said he saw it as a good sign that the jury kept working.

"The fact that they have not said that they're done is very, very heartening," he said. "Obviously, they're working very hard."

If the jury decides Clancy was criminally responsible for her actions, it could convict her of either murder or manslaughter. If she is acquitted, a judge could still order her confined to a mental health facility if an evaluation determines that she poses a danger to the public.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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