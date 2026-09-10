Homeless man faces aggravated assault charge for allegedly ordering dog to attack another man

OGDEN — A homeless man faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly ordering his dog to attack another man, who ended up with injuries to his arms, face and head.

The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Benjamin Christopher Orlob, 44, with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and two class B misdemeanors, allowing a vicious animal to go at large and possession of marijuana, in connection with the incident last Saturday. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Wall Avenue in Ogden.

When Ogden police arrived on the scene late Saturday night, witnesses said they had found the dog attacking the victim, according to charging papers. Orlob told authorities that the dog was his and that the animal had escaped from its leash.

"Ben said his dog started to attack and bite (the man) multiple times. Ben reported he was trying to get his dog off (the man) but could not," charging papers read. Some who called the incident in said Orlob had attempted to flee the scene and a police officer found him attempting to hide.

The victim "reported that Ben had told his dog to attack him and commanded his dog towards (the man)," according to charging papers. He suffered multiple deep lacerations to his hands, arms, face and head and many puncture wounds all around his body.

"Based on the direct statements from the victim, there is probable cause that Ben commanded his dog towards (the man) for the purpose of attacking him," charging papers read.