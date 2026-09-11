Roy crossing guard faces long recovery after being hit by car

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

ROY — A Roy crossing guard is facing months of recovery after being hit by a car while working near Freedom Elementary last week.

Shocking doorbell camera video shows the moment a vehicle struck Kate McLean and slammed her into a power pole at the intersection of 5500 South 4300 West.

Her fellow crossing guard and friend, Lilly Shearer, was just feet away when it happened. She said she did not see the initial impact because she was focused on the children.

"I was watching for kids that were coming down the sidewalk and getting ready for them to cross the street," Shearer said. "One of the cars was flying towards us and hit the pole. I didn't realize Kate was struck at first. I thought she was just on the other side of the car, and then I heard her groaning behind me."

Shearer said that McLean remains hospitalized with serious injuries and it will take her months to recover.

"She's got broken bones in both legs and her right shoulder," Shearer said. "So she's basically immobilized three limbs."

Shearer said McLean has four children and two stepchildren, including a one-year-old. The family is feeling the weight of the situation. McLean is expected to be out of work for at least three months, reducing the family to a single income. Shearer and others have started an online fundraiser to help.

"Workers' comp is covering all medical, but they still have groceries, other things that need to be paid for," Shearer said. "She's out of work — it's down to one income."

Shearer returned to her crossing guard job this week, though she admits the experience has shaken her. She said there was another close call at the same intersection on Tuesday.

"It kind of got my heart racing, and I'm like, 'Not again,'" Shearer said. "Drivers merge trying to beat each other to the light."

Shearer said she is not the only one who was impacted by what happened. Some children witnessed the crash. She believes school counselors were brought in to help them process what they saw.

The incident had led her to question the safety of the area, about half a mile away from Freedom Elementary. She said the intersection lacks a dedicated turn signal, contributing to dangerous conditions. She said it is also not marked as a school zone despite the heavy foot traffic of children.

"Cars fly through that intersection all the time," Shearer said. "It would be nice if that intersection was a school zone."

Shearer's message to drivers is simple.

"Just slow down when you see crossing guards," she said. "Even if it's not a school zone, we're out there for a reason. Pay attention to what we're doing."

KSL has reached out to Roy Police for more details on the incident and the status of the driver involved.

A fundraiser* has been set up to help McLean and her family during her recovery.