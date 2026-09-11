Driver accused of hitting, killing man changing flat tire in 2024 is charged

AMERICAN FORK — A 42-year-old man who was allegedly driving while impaired when he hit and killed a man changing a tire on the side of I-15 in 2024 has been charged.

Bradley Lamond Harold Wilcox, of Santaquin, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.

On April 4, 2024, 43-year-old Albert Marcano "who had on a reflective vest, was pulled off to the side of the I-15 exit lane in American Fork to change a flat tire," according to charging documents.

The flat tire was on the driver's side rear, according to the UHP. Marcano had moved his vehicle out of all traffic lanes, and the car's hazard lights were on, investigators say. A woman was sitting in the passenger seat while Marcano changed the tire, the Utah Highway Patrol stated.

"(Wilcox) left his lane of travel and hit both (Marcano and the woman), killing (Marcano) and injuring (the woman's) left arm," according to the charges.

Police say Wilcox "showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, dilated pupils and confusion. (He) was also hunched over as he exited his vehicle," the charges state.

Wilcox, who has a history of DUI convictions, had a suspended license at the time of the crash, prosecutors state in their charges. He tested positive for several prescription drugs in his system, including opioid medication, anxiety mediation and amphetamine.

Court documents do not state a reason for the delay in filing charges.