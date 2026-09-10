Man accused of supplying guns to 'shot caller' of street gang

SALT LAKE CITY — A man arrested in connection with a long-term investigation into a criminal street gang in Utah is now facing more charges for allegedly supplying the gang's "shot caller" with guns.

Vincente Castro, 23, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with selling a gun to a restricted person, a first-degree felony; and four counts of attempting to sell a gun to a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

Castro already faces more than a dozen weapons and drug-related charges in another case filed in July.

According to charging documents, detectives from the Metro Gang Unit, Unified police and Sandy police "have been conducting a long-term investigation" into a particular group "in relation to various gang-related crimes in Salt Lake County." Four people have been charged in that investigation, including Lauriano Robert Herrera, 31, of West Valley City, whom investigators call the "shot caller" within his gang and faces a charge of attempted murder in connection with a gang-related shooting in Kearns in March.

According to charging documents, "detectives have been actively involved with a Title III wiretap investigation" into the same gang allegedly involved in the shooting in Kearns. A Title III wiretap, originating from the federal Wiretap Act, sets strict rules for when and how law enforcement can get a court order to use wiretaps during criminal investigations.

After Castro was arrested, police served a search warrant on his phone. "Upon review of the conversations (detectives) located numerous conversations where Castro is arranging to purchase a firearm on behalf of Herrera," who is restricted from having guns, according to charges filed Wednesday.

"Castro is alleged to have arranged for the purchase and transfer of firearms to Herrera since at least 2024. Herrera is a … restricted person who is prohibited from possessing firearms," the charges continue. "(Detectives) identified seven separate attempts by Castro to sell or facilitate the sale of firearms to Herrera, as well as at least two successful firearm transactions between 2024 and 2025."

Prosecutors further note in their charges that "the Utah Statewide Intelligence and Analysis Center has identified Salt Lake County as an area experiencing significant gang activity and has identified drug and firearm distribution as primary criminal activities of Utah gang members. The Utah SIAC Organized Crime Threat Assessment assessed with 'high confidence' that the gang threat in Utah will remain substantial due to the glamorization of gang culture, recruitment efforts, the young age of gang members, attempts to gain street credibility, and the continued demand for illicit drugs and firearms."