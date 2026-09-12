Park City School District IT employee arrested for child sex abuse material

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 12, 2026 at 10:36 a.m.

 
An IT systems administrator for the Park City School District has been arrested as part of an investigation that started in the United Kingdom.

An IT systems administrator for the Park City School District has been arrested as part of an investigation that started in the United Kingdom. (Barbra Ford, Shutterstock)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Garrett Blaine Harmon, 29, was arrested for allegedly sharing child abuse material.
  • The investigation began in June 2025 after a UK citizen's arrest.
  • Harmon, a Park City School District employee, claimed prior abuse.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — An IT systems administrator for the Park City School District has been arrested and accused of sharing child sex abuse material with a person in the United Kingdom.

Garrett Blaine Harmon, 29, who now lives in Heber City, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The ongoing investigation began in June of 2025 when "law enforcement officers in the United Kingdom arrested and charged a UK citizen with offenses related to child exploitation," according to a police booking affidavit.

Police reviewed that person's phone and found "conversations on an encrypted instant messaging application between the UK suspect and another individual later identified as residing in Utah," the affidavit states.

The Utah resident, later identified as Harmon, stated in his conversations with the UK suspect that he has a sexual interest in children "and admitted to prior sexual abuse of minors," according to the affidavit. Harmon claimed he had inappropriately touched several boys during a camping trip that involved a large group of teens and pre-teens, the affidavit states.

"UK investigators used facial recognition technology on a photograph provided by the Utah-based suspect, which led investigators to identify Garrett Blaine Harmon," according to the affidavit.

A Homeland Security agent went to Harmon's Eagle Mountain residence on Aug. 13 but found it was being put up for sale and was mostly vacant. Investigators then found an online profile that "indicated Harmon was employed as an IT systems administrator for the Park City School District.

"In total, the Utah-based suspect distributed approximately five images he claimed depicted himself and approximately 18 files depicting what appeared to be minors … engaged in sexually explicit conduct," the affidavit states. "All of these files were distributed by Harmon to the UK-based suspect during their chat. Harmon is currently employed by the Park City School District with direct access to children."

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Police & CourtsUtahSummit/Wasatch CountyUtah County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.

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