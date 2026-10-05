Here's when former Rep. Trevor Lee will appear in court on fraud allegations

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Rep. Trevor Lee was ordered to appear in court on Oct. 28 after being charged with four felonies, including communications fraud and mortgage fraud.

Lee's first court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. that day. The former lawmaker was ordered to appear at the Salt Lake County jail ahead of his appearance to be booked, then "immediately released" pending his court appearance, according to an official summons.

Charges filed last week in Utah's 3rd District Court accused Lee, 35, of communications fraud and mortgage fraud, second-degree felonies; and forgery and having a forging device, third-degree felonies.

Lee, a Republican, resigned from the House of Representatives shortly after charges were filed. He had represented House District 16 in Davis County since 2023.

Attorneys for Lee filed initial documents with the court on Monday. He will be represented by Wendy Lewis and Kathryn Nester of the Salt Lake City-based firm Nester Lewis PLLC.

Lewis and Nester previously represented Kouri Richins, who was sentenced to life without parole for her husband's murder, and Nester represents Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting and killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Lee was charged last week after investigators were asked to look into "allegations of public corruption involving State of Utah Representative Trevor Alfred Lee. I was provided with two videos and screenshots of conversations relating to a prior check-fraud incident."

In one of the videos, the CEO of Enevive "stated that Lee had requested cash advances totaling $93,000 to show increased income to assist in purchasing his home, and that Lee said he would make (the CEO) 'whole' by securing (his) company a government contract with Hill Air Force Base," the charges state.

Prosecutors say Lee "personally forged" the CEO's signature on a contract he submitted as part of his home loan application. The company said the alleged employment contract was fraudulent, the charges state.

Lee is also accused of submitting an offer letter for another company "he knew misrepresented his employment," according to the charging documents.

Two subcontractors who worked on Lee's home told KSL in May they were still owed $165,000 for the work they had done. Lee blamed the man he hired as a general contractor for part of the project, and obtained a certificate of compliance from the state, allowing him to finalize the purchase of the home.

Lee's resignation leaves a vacant seat in the Utah House of Representatives, which the Davis County Republican Party will vote to fill for the remainder of his term, which ends early next year. Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson defeated Lee in the June GOP primary election.