Montpelier man dies in rollover crash east of Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — An Idaho man died Sunday evening after a minivan left U.S. Highway 30 and overturned east of Lava Hot Springs, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. near milepost 375. Police said a 2006 Toyota Sienna with two men from Montpelier was traveling west when it left the road. The driver of the vehicle overcorrected and the minivan overturned.

One of the men died from his injuries. The other man was not transported, according to Idaho State Police.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, the agency said.

The names of the men have not been released.

The crash blocked U.S. 30 for approximately five hours and 50 minutes.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Caribou County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Coroner and Bannock County Ambulance District assisted at the crash site.