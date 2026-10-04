Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in North Ogden

Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 9:49 a.m.

Sicily StantonKSL
 
A 73-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in North Ogden, police said.

A 73-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in North Ogden, police said. (John Roman, Alamy)

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NORTH OGDEN — A 73-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in North Ogden, police said.

The woman was hit shortly after 7 p.m. near 1700 North and 400 East, according to North Ogden Police Sgt. Anthony Bersamin.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, Bersamin said.

Police have not released the woman's identity.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, and Bersamin said the incident was ongoing Sunday. He did not provide information about any arrests.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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