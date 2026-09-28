Rep. Trevor Lee charged with fraud

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SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Monday by the Utah Attorney General's Office in 3rd District Court against Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, accusing him of fraud and forging documents to obtain a loan.

Lee, 35, of Layton, was charged with communications fraud and mortgage fraud, second-degree felonies; and forgery and having a forging device, third-degree felonies.

According to charging documents, investigators were asked to look into "allegations of public corruption involving State of Utah Representative Trevor Alfred Lee. I was provided with two videos and screenshots of conversations relating to a prior check-fraud incident."

In one of the videos, the CEO of Enevive "stated that Lee had requested cash advances totaling $93,000 to show increased income to assist in purchasing his home, and that Lee said he would make (the CEO) 'whole' by securing (his) company a government contract with Hill Air Force Base," the charges state.

Investigators later obtained documents relating to a loan for Lee's new home.

On one page, "Lee indicated he was the sales director of Blue Logic with a monthly salary of $15,833," the charges state. And on another page, "Lee indicated he worked for Enevive from July 15, 2024, through Oct. 9, 2025, for a monthly salary of $13,761."

But when investigators interviewed the companies, Blue Logic stated that they "had made Lee an offer that Lee never accepted, that Lee asked for the letter to help obtain a home loan, that Lee was a contract employee rather than a full-time employee, and that the letter was prepared to help Lee as a friend and was not accurate," according to the charges. In addition, Enevive stated that its alleged employment contract "was fraudulent and that his signature was forged."

When questioned, "Lee admitted during his interview that he personally forged (the CEO's) signature on the Enevive contract in order to obtain the loan," the charges continue. "Lee admitted that the Blue Logic offer letter was used to help show W-2 income and that he knew Blue Logic would never be able to pay the $190,000 salary stated in the offer."

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