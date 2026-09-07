Former far-right group member admits killing Argentina rugby star

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PARIS — A former member of a violent far-right group on Monday ​told a Paris court he shot dead former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu in Paris four years ago.

On the opening day of his trial, Loik Le Priol ‌told the court he was responsible for the death of Aramburu, who was killed following an altercation during a night ⁠out in the French capital.

"I have always ​said that I fired in self-defence," Le ⁠Priol told the jury. "I know it is for the court to decide whether that was ‌legitimate. But whatever that ‌decision, I am sentenced for life to bear this immense tragedy. I will ⁠never cease to ask for forgiveness."

Le Priol, 32, is ⁠one of two former members of the now-banned GUD group (Groupe Union Defense), on trial. Le Priol, who investigators say fired the fatal shots, is charged with murder. His associate Romain Bouvier, 35, who prosecutors say also fired a weapon during the incident, is charged with attempted murder.

Both men are already serving prison sentences for aggravated assault in a ‌separate case.

Their lawyers did not respond to Reuters requests for ​comment.

According to the investigation, Aramburu was having a late drink with friend and fellow former rugby player Shaun Hegarty on the terrace of the Mabillon cafe on March 19, 2022. Le Priol, Bouvier and Le Priol's then-girlfriend, Lyson Rochemir, 29, who is also on trial on an attempted murder charge, were at a nearby table.

Investigators say an altercation broke out between the two groups. CCTV footage reviewed during the investigation showed a confrontation involving ​Hegarty and Le Priol. The argument escalated into a fight involving Aramburu, Hegarty, Le Priol and Bouvier before ‌security staff intervened, ‌according to court ⁠documents.

The confrontation spilled onto the Boulevard Saint-Germain. According to investigators, Bouvier fired shots at Aramburu before Le Priol opened fire. Aramburu died at the scene.

The three defendants fled, say prosecutors. Le Priol was arrested in Hungary, while attempting to cross the border into Ukraine.

The trial is expected ‌to run until September 25. ​Le Priol, Bouvier and Rochemir all face life sentences.

Aramburu ‌won 22 caps for Argentina ⁠and played for ​French clubs including Biarritz and Perpignan.