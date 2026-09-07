Bicyclist hit, killed in Provo

PROVO — A 63-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday in Provo.

About 8:15 a.m., police responded to a crash at Lakeview Parkway and the University Avenue off-ramp from I-15.

"A vehicle exiting the freeway had collided with a cyclist in the intersection. The cyclist, a 63-year-old male, was transported to Utah Valley Hospital. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries. Our condolences are with his family and loved ones," Provo police stated Monday.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with officers, and impairment is not suspected, according to police. Additional information about the cyclist was not immediately available.

The intersection is expected to reopen between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

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