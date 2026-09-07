Bicyclist hit, killed in Provo

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 11:21 a.m.

 
A bicylist was hit by a car and later died at a hospital Monday morning.

A bicylist was hit by a car and later died at a hospital Monday morning. (Stuart Johnson, KSL)

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PROVO — A 63-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday in Provo.

About 8:15 a.m., police responded to a crash at Lakeview Parkway and the University Avenue off-ramp from I-15.

"A vehicle exiting the freeway had collided with a cyclist in the intersection. The cyclist, a 63-year-old male, was transported to Utah Valley Hospital. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries. Our condolences are with his family and loved ones," Provo police stated Monday.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with officers, and impairment is not suspected, according to police. Additional information about the cyclist was not immediately available.

The intersection is expected to reopen between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
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