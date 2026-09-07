Peteetneet Fire in Payson now 60% contained

By Madi Vollmer, KSL | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 1:03 p.m.

 
A fire in Payson threatened structures nearby on Sunday. As of Monday morning, it was 60% contained.

A fire in Payson threatened structures nearby on Sunday. As of Monday morning, it was 60% contained. (Jason Booth)

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PAYSON — A wildfire burning near Nebo Loop Road in Payson is now 60% contained.

The Peteetneet Fire started Sunday and grew to about 45 acres.

"This morning they were able to GPS it. There was growth overnight. The crews were able to work along the perimeter and worked on securing the edges, and they are at 60% today as far as containment goes," said Kayli Guild, prevention and communications coordinator with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Firefighters are using both ground crews and aircraft to battle the fire. No closures are currently in place, officials said.

A golf course sits between the fire and nearby neighborhoods. Guild said there have been "no impacts to any infrastructure or watersheds in the area, but we do ask that you avoid the area."

He added, "I know there's a lot of people that travel that Nebo Loop, so continue to avoid the area and be mindful of the folks working in the area."

Fire officials said the fire is human-caused, but the specific cause remains under investigation.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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