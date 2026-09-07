Driver killed early Sunday in rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday in Salt Lake City.

The crash happened on westbound I-80 near 6200 West about 3 a.m. A BMW went off the road for an unknown reason and rolled down an embankment, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Cashton Gamble, 19, of Heber City, was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with "multiple broken bones and head injuries," the UHP stated. Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

Speed and impairment are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the crash, the UHP stated.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.