Beaver sheriff searching for unknown person who falsely reported killing a coworker

BEAVER — Investigators in Beaver were searching for a person who they say falsely reported killing their coworker on Sunday.

At approximately 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, the Beaver County Sheriff's Office said someone called the county's non-emergency dispatch line saying they had "killed a coworker" during a disagreement and barricaded themself in the back of the Chrome Truck Wash located at 35 West 1175 North.

Due to the serious nature of the call, Beaver Valley Hospital and the surrounding area were placed under shelter-in-place protocol.

As officers responded to the scene, they entered and "comprehensively" cleared the building. They did not find a victim or the person who made the call.

Police classified the incident as a false allegation. The investigation remains ongoing, and the Beaver County Sheriff's Office is using state and federal resources to locate the person who made the call.

There was no imminent threat to the public, the sheriff's office noted.

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