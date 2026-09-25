Idaho officials will memorialize lives lost during mass shooting in Twin Falls

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SALT LAKE CITY — An effort is underway in Idaho to memorialize lives lost during a mass shooting in Twin Falls in August.

Three people, including a Salt Lake City man, were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out drive-thru on Aug. 1.

This week, Twin Falls leaders announced plans to create a permanent memorial to remember the lives taken while also recognizing everyone affected. The memorial would also provide a peaceful place for remembrance, reflection and healing.

Twin Falls city officials said they are in the process of raising money for the memorial and working with families, survivors and first responders on its design and location.